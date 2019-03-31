New Book: Trump ‘Cheats at the Highest Level’ at Golf

A former ESPN writer has penned a new book in which he claims that President Trump is a notorious cheat, when it comes to the game of golf.

Longtime Sports Illustrated and ESPN sportswriter Rick Reilly, includes interviews and stories from a large group of people who have played with Trump, to put together a book titled: Commander in Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump.

“To say ‘Donald Trump cheats’ is like saying ‘Michael Phelps swims,’” Reilly explains in the book. “He cheats at the highest level. He cheats when people are watching and he cheats when they aren’t. He cheats whether you like it or not. He cheats because that’s how he plays golf … if you’re playing golf with him, he’s going to cheat.”

Reilly himself has played with Trump on several occasions.

The former ESPN scribe takes particular exception with Trump’s claim to possess a handicap of 2.8, an excellent score.

“If Trump is a 2.8, Queen Elizabeth is a pole vaulter,” Reilly quips.

According to the Hill:

The book also details Trump allegedly exaggerating or creating facts and figures about his golf courses. According to the Post, Reilly writes that Trump’s course at Bedminster boasts a plaque with a quote from course architect Tom Fazio that says ‘This is the best design I’ve ever done.’ Fazio told Reilly, ‘I don’t believe I said it exactly like that.’

Actor Samuel L. Jackson claims, “We clearly saw him hook a ball into a lake at Trump National [Bedminster, New Jersey], and his caddy told him he found it!”

Reilly also takes shots at the commander-in-chief for his shunning of golf etiquette. Specifically, Trump’s apparent habit of not removing his hat during handshakes after rounds. In addition to not taking his hat off in the clubhouse.

Reilly’s best explanation for these, and other alleged failings?: “Golf, is like bicycle shorts. It reveals a lot about a man.”

The book will be available in bookstores on Tuesday.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn