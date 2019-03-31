WATCH: Boxer Disqualified for Biting Opponent’s Stomach

Heavyweight boxer Kash Ali was disqualified Saturday for trying to bite a chunk of opponent David Price’s stomach, reports say.

The bout at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England, was not going Ali’s way when he tried to take a bite out of his opponent in the clinch. As he grabbed Price, Ali soon fell on top of his opponent, and that is when he channeled his inner Mike Tyson, though instead of nipping at Price’s ear, Ali went for the abs.

As soon as the two got up, the ref noticed the obvious bite mark and immediately threw Ali out of the ring.

WTF! 😱 Ali bites Pricey and is thrown out! 😬#PriceAli pic.twitter.com/hPFtkumwEJ — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) March 30, 2019

The Birmingham-born Ali had already been warned twice during the match and even lost a point for hitting Price in the back of the head before the biting incident.

The gnashing was apparently not entirely obvious to those ringside.

“You couldn’t really see from ringside what had happened,” Matchroom Boxing CEO Frank Smith said according to Sporting News. “You could [see] on the screen, clearly, that he was biting him, so when the referee stopped it, we were a little confused because we thought that he had just pushed him over. But rightly so the fight was stopped — very strange that one. It’ll be down to the BBBofC to what happens next. I don’t like to get involved with things like that, as it isn’t my place, but it wasn’t the right thing for Ali to do.”

Ali later apologized for his actions saying he had no excuse for the foul.

“I’m disappointed,” Ali said after the fight. “Stupid thing, what I did, it was ridiculous. There’s no excuses for it.”

Ali went on to say that it was his first time on a “big stage” and he was “so pumped up” that the “street stupid mentality” kicked in, and he just let his passion get the better of him.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.