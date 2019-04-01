D.C. Mayor Deletes Pic of Bryce Harper As Benedict Arnold

The cities of Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., share a lot of history. After all, Philadelphia was our nation’s capital before the government eventually moved to D.C.

However, with former Nationals slugger Bryce Harper leaving Washington and electing to sign with Philadelphia, and with the Phillies set to make their first trip to D.C. with Harper on the squad, that history has gotten a bit more sensitive.

Enter Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.

On Monday, the day before the Nats and Phillies play in D.C., Mayor Bowser tweeted and then deleted a pic of Bryce Harper likening the former National to the infamous American traitor Benedict Arnold.

This picture WAS on Mayor Bowser's Twitter page less than 30 minutes ago, but not anymore… Tomorrow is going to be nuts. #OnePursuit #HarperReturns @ABC7Sports pic.twitter.com/rO5sEO1D9l — Chip Brierre (@Chip_Brierre) April 1, 2019

It’s not clear why Bowser decided to take the tweet down. Nothing in the photo was profane or obscene. Then again, with American history being taught so poorly in the public school system, perhaps she thought her joke would be lost on people?

