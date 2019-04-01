Tom Brady Announces Retirement in April Fool’s Tweet

It’s April 1st, which means it’s time for jokes, and Tom Brady’s contribution got the sports world in an uproar because it was so entirely believable.

The 41-year-old, six-time Super Bowl champion jumped to his Twitter account on Monday to say he was retiring.

“I’m retiring. In my spare time, I’ll be tweeting #LFG,” he wrote.

For those unaware, “LFG” means “let’s fuc**ng go.”

Of course, the Patriots quarterback has repeatedly said he is not retiring, but the question continues to dog him with every season, so the idea that he was retiring might not seem that far-fetched.

Not only that, but coming on the heels of teammate Rob Gronkowski’s announced retirement, many may have been taken in by Brady’s humorous tweet.

If there is much doubt that the tweet really is an April Fool’s joke, Brady later added “Was this a bad joke?”

