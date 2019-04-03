WATCH: Bryce Harper Booed Loudly in Return to D.C.

Many wondered what type of reception new Phillies slugger Bryce Harper would receive, in his return to Nationals Park to face his old team.

Well, wonder no more, Harper was booed and booed loudly.

Watch:

Now batting, number 3, Bryce Harper. Nationals fans welcome Harper back with loud boos. pic.twitter.com/COaXf2ubmF — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) April 2, 2019

According to the Big Lead, “Harper was the No. 1 pick in the 2010 MLB Draft and signed a $9.9 million deal with the Nationals after playing a year at the College of Southern Nevada. He spent the next eight years with the organization, making his debut in April of 2012.

“Harper went on to be named National League Rookie of the Year in 2012, was a six-time All-Star and won the NL MVP in 2015.”

Harper struck out in his first at-bat, to the delight of the hometown crowd. However, the $330 million outfielder would have the last laugh as he finished with three hits, including a mammoth two-run home run shot.

The Phillies won the game 8-2. Round 1 of the Bryce Harper-Nationals drama definitely goes to Harper.

