Diamondbacks Adam Jones Has Fan Ejected for Profane Language

Diamondbacks outfielder Adam Jones, is no stranger to conflict when it comes to the fans. Most notably, when he was in Baltimore, Jones once had a fan ejected for shouting racial epithets and throwing peanuts at him.

Well, Jones has once again had a fan ejected from a game. Though, this time, at least it appears it wasn’t racial.

Jones had a fan in right-field ejected at Petco Park in San Diego on Wednesday night, after the fan shouted profane language at him.

According to Jones:

These fans in sports, man, they’re starting to get a little more brazen. I’ve said it many times, and obviously I’ve had altercations with fans. My biggest thing is, keep the banter polite – we suck, I struck out, the team’s not good. Keep it light, keep it smart. There’s kids in the stadium. But the second you start cussing me out like I’m a little kid, that’s a no-no. On the street, they’d never do that. In the ballpark when you’ve paid your admission, there’s no need for all that stuff. The second I hear somebody cussing us out, you’re gone. I could care less that they’re gone. That’s just how it is. I made a nice play, and just hearing the B-word, F-word, that’s not baseball talk. So … he gone.

Jones is a native of San Diego, and has a word of warning to fan’s there who might curse him.

“Last night, we had some people being real ignorant above our dugout,” Jones said. “I told them, ‘I’m from San Diego. Watch what you say to me. I’m from here. That means all my boys is here. So, be aware.’ ”

The Diamondbacks lost to the Padres, 4-1.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn