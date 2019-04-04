Report: Mike McCarthy Missed Team Meetings to Get Massaged

Just when you thought the story surrounding the exit of former Packers coach Mike McCarthy couldn’t get any more bizarre, it does.

According to a story in Bleacher Report by Tyler Dunne, who used to cover the Packers full-time, there was a fair amount of dysfunction which plagued the Packers organization during McCarthy’s tenure. A portion of that dysfunction, surrounded McCarthy’s reported decision to schedule massage sessions during team meetings.

According to Dunne, “About once a week, a meeting would start up and McCarthy was MIA. Players weren’t quite sure where he was while, for example, an assistant coach would run the team’s final prep on the Saturday before a game. Eventually, word leaked that McCarthy, the one calling plays on game day, was up in his office getting a massage during those meetings.”

As Dunne reports, the massage therapist would be snuck into McCarthy’s office while the team meeting was going on.

“If you’re not a part of meetings, and then you’re trying to be pissed about execution, nobody’s going to really respect you,” an former Packers front-office member told Dunne via Pro Football Talk. “They’re going to look at you like, ‘Where have you been all week?’ It sounded like he was really just chilling.”

Dunne also reports that at least one Packers player suspected that Aaron Rodgers might have been been the source of the leak about McCarthy’s massage sessions. Offering a possible glimpse, if true, of the behind-the-scenes animosity between Rodgers and McCarthy.

