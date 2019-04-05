The Internet Erupts After Jets Unveil New Uniforms

It’s always a risky move, when professional sports teams switch uniforms. Rarely, if ever, does anyone ever completely love the new uniforms. Especially if the old unis are considered “classics.”

However, normally at least someone likes the new threads. And a day after photos of their new uniforms were leaked, the Jets are still looking for that someone.

Here are the new unis the Jets will be sporting this year:

Yes, those Jets uniforms leaked on Wednesday are indeed the new Jets uniforms https://t.co/80TT0z8oe8 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 5, 2019

New York Jets uniforms on top, Saskatchewan Roughriders uniforms on bottom (H/T @TujuMaster) pic.twitter.com/jLqwDsP5pr — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 5, 2019

While the players appeared to approve of the new duds, Twitter had a decidedly negative reaction:

The Jets show off their new uniforms pic.twitter.com/TEYXQeprz2 — NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) April 5, 2019

The New York Jets uniforms have leaked, and I can’t say I’m a fan of them. 🏈 pic.twitter.com/rxg1C5X3Kb — A Sporting Minute (@sportingminute) April 3, 2019

The New York Jets new uniforms are getting panned. One smart-ass said they look like the football uniforms of a team from the future in a really bad video game. OK, that smart-ass was me. — Alex Kaseberg (@AlexKaseberg) April 5, 2019

BREAKING: New York Jets release new uniforms for upcoming season pic.twitter.com/nzfuV6dXXx — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) April 5, 2019

Jets coach Adam Gase when he saw his team's new uniforms. pic.twitter.com/Msxr0HhYOf — Andy Nesbitt (@anezbitt) April 5, 2019

Looks like what would happen if Eastern Michigan and North Texas had sex. Jets are winning State this year. https://t.co/DhUI4zTzFd — Johnny Drama (@frannielydon2) April 3, 2019

I just drove by #Jets headquarters in Florham Park. I thought the traffic signal had changed but it was just the glow from the new uniforms. https://t.co/39x1nKl81n — BestSongIHeardToday (@bestsongiheard) April 5, 2019

Okay I exaggerated, there is someone who likes the new Jets unis:

I realize social media is not the right place to weigh in on any subject that pops into my head but I like the new Jets uniforms. — Colin Quinn (@iamcolinquinn) April 4, 2019

