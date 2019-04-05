The Internet Erupts After Jets Unveil New Uniforms

Jets Uniforms
Twitter/@SundayHustle
DYLAN GWINN

It’s always a risky move, when professional sports teams switch uniforms. Rarely, if ever, does anyone ever completely love the new uniforms. Especially if the old unis are considered “classics.”

However, normally at least someone likes the new threads. And a day after photos of their new uniforms were leaked, the Jets are still looking for that someone.

Here are the new unis the Jets will be sporting this year:

While the players appeared to approve of the new duds, Twitter had a decidedly negative reaction:

Okay I exaggerated, there is someone who likes the new Jets unis:

