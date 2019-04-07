WATCH: CBS Cameras Cut Away the Moment Texas Tech Starts Praying

CBS Prayer
AP Photo/Raymond Thompson
DYLAN GWINN

CBS cameras cut away from the Texas Tech locker room the moment their head coach entered the room and began leading the team in prayer.

The network seemed to have no problem letting their cameras linger, while the announcers filled time and waited for the coach to arrive. However, moments after the coach Chris Beard arrived, the team began to pray and the cameras cut away to a shot of the announcers.

Watch:

Twitter was quick to take notice, and react:

CBS has yet to offer an explanation as to why they chose to cut away during Texas Tech’s team prayer.

This is not the first time a network has decided to cut away during a moment of prayer, or religious speech at a sporting event. In October of  2015, ESPN cut away from Clemson coach Dabo Swinney after he thanked “the good Lord” during a post game interview.

Texas Tech will play Virginia for the national championship on Monday night.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.