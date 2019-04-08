WATCH: Auburn Gymnast Suffers Gruesome Leg Injury During Competition

A gymnast from Auburn University suffered a severe injury to both legs on Friday, while going through her floor routine during the NCAA gymnastics regional.

Samantha Cerio, a senior, immediately fell to the ground after landing awkwardly and sustaining a gruesome injury to both legs. Coaches and medical staff immediately ran out to assist her. Cerio was eventually removed from the competition floor on a stretcher.

The fall can be seen by skipping ahead to the 39-minute mark.

Warning: Graphic

According to NOLA.com, Cerio dislocated and fractured both legs. Paramedics used air casts to stabilize Cerio’s fractures.

“It was pretty tough to watch,” Auburn coach Jeff Graba said according to Nola.com. “She’s a trouper. The last thing she said was, ‘Go help the girls.’ The girls rallied around her. They’re doing this for her right now.”

The team rallied after Cerio’s injury on Friday, and posted their highest regional score ever. Cerio conratulated and supported her teammates on Twitter.

Auburn finished fourth in the regional finals on Saturday.

