Panthers’ Torrey Smith Poses With Dead Hogs After Hunt

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Torrey Smith posted a photo to Instagram in which he posed with hogs he killed on a hunt.

The photo shows Smith kneeling behind three of the nuisance animals and bears the caption, “One man. 3 hogs (I got time today).”

TMZ reported on Smith’s hunt as well, leading Smith to believe they were casting the hunt in a negative light.

He responded to TMZ by tweeting:

Guys are staying out of trouble so we need news somewhere. I’m a country boy. I hunt. I eat what I shoot. This is not a story. Just be happy that you aren’t a hog or I’d come for y’all too 🐗 https://t.co/ar1ELJwScZ — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) April 8, 2019

Wild hogs are nuisance animals that destroy land and decimate crops. Farmers where the hog population is high often welcome hunters to come in and take out as many as they can.

One method for hunting the hogs is to use thermal scopes in the dark of night. Smith did not say how he hunted his, but the thermal hunts are increasingly popular.

