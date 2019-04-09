WATCH: Virginia Fans Burn Couches During National Championship Celebration

Never let college kids tell you that they’re not living lives of privilege. Because, apparently, they have it so good they can afford to burn their furniture.

As evidence of this, students at the University of Virginia took their national championship celebrations — and their couches — outside on Monday night.

Then they lit their couches on fire.

Watch:

Charlottesville would not be outdone by Lubbock. Watch: Virginia fans burn couch after historic win https://t.co/QnaClHwOHR #NexstarNation #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/V6KZ6PKIAC — Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) April 9, 2019

The Cavaliers national championship win represents the first NCAA championship in the school’s history.

Though, not all the of celebrations involved burning furniture:

Live from the Corner following the championship win in Charlottesville: pic.twitter.com/j3zFQdJwzQ — Ben Tobin (@TobinBen) April 9, 2019

No arrests were reported, so no real harm was done during the revelry. Except for the couch, of course.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn