We got our hands around Colt Firearm’s new King Cobra 357 magnum revolver and were immediately reminded of the great Colt revolvers of yesteryear.

Colt initially launched the King Cobra in the mid-1980s but discontinued it in the late 1990s. They released the King Cobra again in 2019 as a stainless revolver with a three-inch barrel. It has an impeccable trigger and a brass bead front sight that delivers quick target acquisition. The trigger and sight contribute to the gun’s deadly accuracy, helping the King Cobra deliver steel-pinging accuracy whether fired double-action or single.

And the new King Cobra weighs in 28 ounces, which means it is light enough for everyday carry yet big enough to keep recoil controllable when .357 magnum rounds are being used. The Hogue Overmolded grip also helps with recoil.

One more thing — the new King Cobra is a beautiful firearm. It is made in the style of the classic Colts such as the original King Cobra and the wildly popular Python.

Our first take? The new King Cobra is a stainless steel tack driver — a revolver made the way revolvers were once made. Because of these traits, it quickly stands out in a crowd.

The King Cobra holds six rounds of 357 magnum or six rounds of .38 Special.

