WATCH: Baseball Fans Boo Umpire Who Took Bat Away from Dog

The Las Vegas Aviators have a special feature for their team, a dog trained to run out and retrieve bats dropped by players at the plate. But on Tuesday, a mean old umpire got mercilessly booed by the fans after refusing to let Finn the dog do his job.

The Triple-A team is known for having Finn as a bat boy to retrieve the bats dropped after a batter runs to first base. But the umpire was having none of this doggy business, Sporting News reported.

Instead of letting the dog grab the bat and run it back to his dugout, the umpire grabbed the bat himself and threw it to the sidelines.

The crowd then erupted in boos for the ump for taking the dog’s job away from him.

Let the dogs play.pic.twitter.com/xhefNEt9T8 — Sporting News MLB (@sn_mlb) April 10, 2019

Fans continued the ump-slamming on Twitter:

Sheesh, ump. Let Finn The Bat Dog do his job! smh.pic.twitter.com/XymBWLeuQn — Cut4 (@Cut4) April 10, 2019

Put this umpire in jail https://t.co/mjrssRDTrV — andrew (@andrewnolan2) April 10, 2019

This ump didn’t let Finn the Bat Dog do his job and honestly, I’ve never hated an umpire more…. pic.twitter.com/XFEQ9SRy2s — Kent (@RealKentMurphy) April 10, 2019

This is the worst thing I’ve ever seen https://t.co/Q4sRChLxNQ — Colby Price (@colby2710) April 10, 2019

Starting to like the idea of robot umps more and more https://t.co/er2rNodsn3 — Troy (@iThews7) April 10, 2019

