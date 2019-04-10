WATCH: Baseball Fans Boo Umpire Who Took Bat Away from Dog

WARNER TODD HUSTON

The Las Vegas Aviators have a special feature for their team, a dog trained to run out and retrieve bats dropped by players at the plate. But on Tuesday, a mean old umpire got mercilessly booed by the fans after refusing to let Finn the dog do his job.

The Triple-A team is known for having Finn as a bat boy to retrieve the bats dropped after a batter runs to first base. But the umpire was having none of this doggy business, Sporting News reported.

Instead of letting the dog grab the bat and run it back to his dugout, the umpire grabbed the bat himself and threw it to the sidelines.

The crowd then erupted in boos for the ump for taking the dog’s job away from him.

Fans continued the ump-slamming on Twitter:

