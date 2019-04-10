WATCH: Cardinals Marcell Ozuna Badly Misjudges Foul Ball with Hilarious Results

Marcell Ozuna
Screenshot
DYLAN GWINN

Playing outfield in the major leagues, is one of the most visible and potentially unforgiving positions in all of sports. It involves judgment, correctly guessing when and where a ball in flight will land.

And if you guess incorrectly, you get to become a gif. That’s the world Cardinals outfielder Marcell Ozuna is living in this morning.

During Wednesday night’s game against the Dodgers, Ozuna jumped up on the outfield wall to catch a ball hit by Los Angeles’ Kike Hernandez. Except for one major problem. the ball landed nowhere near the wall.

Watch:

Ozuna certainly gets an A for effort, in jumping off the wall to try and make-up for his error. However, his futile attempt and subsequent faceplant ensures his spot in internet infamy.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.