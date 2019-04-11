WATCH: Conor McGregor Smashes and Stomps Fan’s Cell Phone

Conor McGregor was arrested in March for smashing a fan’s cell phone in front of the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami, and newly released video shows even more of the incident.

Miami Beach police arrested the 30-year-old fighter on March 13 and charged him with robbery and criminal mischief. McGregor’s attorney called the incident “minor” but said McGregor would cooperate with the police.

The new video shows a lot more of the March 11 incident. It is the same footage that is being used in a criminal case against McGregor.

The video begins with McGregor leaving the hotel with his entourage. The alleged victim, Ahmed Abdirzak, can be seen using his cell phone to record McGregor as he leaves the hotel.

The video also shows McGregor reaching out toward the man before grabbing the cell phone in his hand. Conor then begins stomping the phone.

McGregor was later arrested for the incident.

The earlier video also allegedly showed McGregor slamming his foot down on the man’s phone at around 5 a.m. on Monday morning.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.