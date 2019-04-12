WATCH: Tiger Woods Tripped up by Long Leg of the Law

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Tiger Woods ran into the long leg of the law during an escape from the trees.

As a gentle rain fell, Woods hit a low hook around the trees on the 14th hole and onto the green. He walked toward the fairway to see how the shot landed, when a Georgia Bureau of Investigation officer ran down a small slope to help control the spectators behind Woods. The officer lost his footing on the rain-slickened grass, sliding into Woods’ right foot, making him stumble.

Watch:

After his approach shot on the 14th hole, a security guard makes contact with Tiger Woods. pic.twitter.com/0DNpWn1AkI — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 12, 2019

Woods flexed his ankle, then walked to the 14th green without a limp. His stride looked even better going to the cup after making a 15-foot birdie to reach 5-under, two shots off the lead.