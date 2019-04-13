President Trump Praises Tiger Woods, Wishes All Golfers Good Luck Before Final Round

Tiger Woods thrilled the golf watching world on Saturday, with a performance reminiscent of the kind he routinely displayed in the early 2000’s.

And, what’s more, it caught the attention of President Trump.

On Saturday afternoon, after the third round of the Masters had concluded, President Trump praised Woods on Twitter and wished all the competitors good luck heading into final round action on Sunday.

Great playing by @TigerWoods (at the) @TheMasters. Tomorrow will be a big and exciting day for golf and for sports. Many fantastic players in the hunt. Ratings Gold – Good luck to all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2019

“Woods finished the third round by shooting a five-under 67 to post 11 under for the tournament. He’s tied with Tony Finau for second behind Franceso Molinari on the leaderboard. After Woods set himself up to possibly win a fifth green jacket on Sunday, President Trump took to Twitter to share why he thinks Sunday could be a ‘big day,'” Sports Illustrated reported.

President Trump and golf fans everywhere, will have to tune-in earlier to catch Sunday’s action at the Masters.

“The Masters announced on Saturday evening that it will move up Sunday’s tee times in an effort to avoid storms headed to the Augusta, Ga., area. Players will tee off No. 1 and No. 10 in an attempt to get more golfers on the course before the bad weather arrives. Sunday’s action will now begin at 7:30 a.m. ET and the leaders will tee off at 9:20 a.m. ET. CBS will also move up its broadcast to 9 a.m. ET,” SI reported.

