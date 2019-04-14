Dan Crenshaw Wants to Skydive with Tiger Woods to Celebrate Masters Win

It seemed like the entire country was in a celebratory mood after Tiger Woods won the Masters on Sunday, and there was no shortage of people who wanted to celebrate with Tiger. However, Texas Congressman Dan Crenshaw may have had the most interesting celebration idea of all.

Crenshaw took to Twitter after Woods’ victory and reminded the Masters champion that they had been seated next to each other on a skydiving plane ten years ago. Naturally, the former Navy SEAL and current representative from Texas then suggested that he and Woods celebrate with a selfie at 12,000 feet.

Congrats @Tigerwoods. True story: 10 years ago you sat next to me while we were in an airplane together, about to jump out of it… Still skydive? If so I propose selfie at 12k. You in? — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) April 15, 2019

Woods will no doubt be very busy over the coming weeks. Though, he may eventually get around to responding to Crenshaw and accepting his offer.

Woods’ victory at Augusta is his fifth Masters championship. He last won the event in 2005, and hadn’t won a major championship in any event since 2008.

