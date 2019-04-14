President Trump Foresaw Tiger’s Resurgence

The vast majority of the American sports media may have written off Tiger Woods’ chances of winning another major championship. However, there was indeed someone who predicted that Tiger was on the cusp of winning once again: President Trump.

In February, President Trump played golf with Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus. After that game, Trump tweeted about Tiger’s vastly improved play and predicted that he would begin to win major championships soon.

Just over two months later, Tiger Woods won the Masters, clinching his 15th major championship, fifth Masters championship, and first major in 11 years. Naturally,, Trump tweeted congratulations after Woods’ victory:

Woods, 43, is the second-oldest player to win the Masters. Jack Nicklaus won the tournament at the age of 46, in 1986.

