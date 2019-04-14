President Trump Foresaw Tiger’s Resurgence

The vast majority of the American sports media may have written off Tiger Woods’ chances of winning another major championship. However, there was indeed someone who predicted that Tiger was on the cusp of winning once again: President Trump.

In February, President Trump played golf with Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus. After that game, Trump tweeted about Tiger’s vastly improved play and predicted that he would begin to win major championships soon.

Everyone is asking how Tiger played yesterday. The answer is Great! He was long, straight & putted fantastically well. He shot a 64. Tiger is back & will be winning Majors again! Not surprisingly, Jack also played really well. His putting is amazing! Jack & Tiger like each other. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2019

Just over two months later, Tiger Woods won the Masters, clinching his 15th major championship, fifth Masters championship, and first major in 11 years. Naturally,, Trump tweeted congratulations after Woods’ victory:

Congratulations to @TigerWoods., a truly Great Champion! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 14, 2019

Love people who are great under pressure. What a fantastic life comeback for a really great guy! https://t.co/41MtJtYEjq — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 14, 2019

Woods, 43, is the second-oldest player to win the Masters. Jack Nicklaus won the tournament at the age of 46, in 1986.

