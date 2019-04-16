WATCH: Former Marine Running Boston Marathon for Fallen Comrades Crawls Across Finish Line

A Former Marine who entered the Boston Marathon in honor of his fallen comrades, was so exhausted that he had to crawl the last yards and over the finish line on Monday.

Micah Herndon, 31, timed in at three hours and 38 minutes, and he was so fatigued that he fell to his knees yards before the end. But, while his body was calling it quits, his mind refused to bow and he crawled the last yards to cross the finish line, according to Military.com.

Marine Running Boston Marathon for Fallen Comrades Crawls Across Finish Line https://t.co/FM0Xf82epk pic.twitter.com/KTZcSxuE6q — Military.com (@Militarydotcom) April 16, 2019

The Ohio veteran served several tours in Iraq and Afghanistan and said he entered the race in remembrance of three comrades who lost their lives to IED attacks in Iraq.

Herndon said he was running for Marines Mark Juarez and Matthew Ballard, and Rupert Hamer, a British journalist.

“I run in honor of them. They are not here anymore. I am here, and I am able,” Herndon told the Record-Courier. “I am lucky to still have all my limbs. I can still be active. I find fuel in the simple idea that I can run. Some cannot.”

Herndon added that his fallen comrades have served to get him through some of the toughest times in his life since his tour in Iraq.

“I just keep saying their names out loud to myself. They went through much worse, so I run for them and their families,” the veteran said.

Herndon added a photo of the military vehicle he was in when the IED went off ending the lives of his comrades.

