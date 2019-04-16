WATCH: Russell Wilson Announces New Seahawks Contract While in Bed with Ciara

Quarterback Russell Wilson took a minute out of his busy day to announce his huge deal with the Seattle Seahawks via a tweet, while in bed with his wife Ciara.

Wilson jumped to Twitter on Tuesday night to tell the city, “Seattle, Let’s get it,” the New York Post reported.

Tweeting a video from bed, Wilson said on the attached video, “Hey, Seattle, we got a deal,” before noting that he would talk more about it after he woke up.

“I’m going to see y’all in the morning,” Wilson said on the video. “Time for y’all to go to bed.”

Wilson’s four-year, no-trade deal reportedly includes a $140 million extension with a $65 million signing bonus, ESPN reported.

Russell Wilson and the Seahawks reached agreement on a 4-year, $140 million in new money extension that includes a $65 million signing bonus, per source. https://t.co/SgsxgNIqli — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 16, 2019

The deal makes Wilson the highest paid player in the entire league.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.