Robert Kraft: Police May Have Recorded Dozens of Innocent People in Prostitution Case

Lawyers for New England Patriots Owner Robert Kraft filed a request for prosecutors to release the number of innocent people recorded by the secret video cameras installed by police in the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Florida.

Kraft’s legal team has requested to know the “number of individuals who were recorded on video in the massage rooms while receiving lawful massages or were not charged.”

How many innocents have been caught up in the investigation?

So far, prosecutors are only admitting to having two men and two women on video who were only getting actual massages without sexual activity. But Kraft’s team thinks there could be many more.

According to TMZ, one man is already suing the police for recording him getting a legal massage claiming that investigators invaded his privacy.

Florida attorney Joe Tacopina claims that he has been contacted by at least 17 people who claim to have been caught up in the mass recording in the spa.

If Tacopina is right and many men (and maybe some women) were recorded, Kraft’s legal team thinks that the police had no right to record so many men and may have violated their civil rights. That, in turn, could help Kraft’s lawyers suppress the video and prevent it from ever being released to the public.

