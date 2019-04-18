Florida Prosecutors Will Release Kraft Spa Surveillance Video

Prosecutors in the Florida prostitution case lodged against New England Patriots Owner Robert Kraft, have announced that the state’s “sunshine laws” necessitate the public release of the secret video showing Kraft’s actions inside the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Florida.

Palm Beach County States Attorney Dave Aronberg insisted that the prosecutor’s office is obligated to release the video and will not wait for a judge to decide whether or not to keep the evidence under seal while the case is ongoing, The Big Lead reported.

Kraft was charged with two misdemeanor counts of soliciting prostitution in the case, but earlier claims by prosecutors that the case also involved “human trafficking” have been dropped from the investigation.

Kraft’s legal team argued that the videos should remain sequestered during the trial because a release could be a violation of his civil rights.

Fourteen other men who also appear in the state’s video evidence also claim that their civil rights have been violated by being secretly recorded. This group of men appear to have received legitimate massages and have not been charged with any violations.

