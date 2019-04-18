John Daly: Tiger Is Destined to Beat Jack Nicklaus’ Record

John Daly is convinced that Tiger Woods is destined to beat Jack Nicklaus’ record, now that Tiger is back at top form after winning his fifth Masters Tournament title.

In a video posted by TMZ, Daly was adamant about Tiger’s future.

“I not only think, I know he will,” Daly said, adding “It’s just destiny.”

Daly likened Tiger’s likely achievement to the Chicago Cubs eventually winning another World Series despite a 100-year dry spell. Daly feels it is inevitable that Tiger will eclipse Nicklaus’ 18 major wins.

The prediction may just be a sure bet considering that Tiger only has to win four more major tournament titles to beat the Golden Bear’s great record.

“I never thought he was gone … I still feel like he’s going to win Nicklaus’ records and I’ve always believed in him,” Daly said of Woods.

Daly also said that he is all for Tiger being awarded a Presidential Medal of Freedom. “Tiger definitely deserves it,” Daly said.

Daly is not the only person who is sure Tiger will beat Nicklaus’ record.

Gold Medal swimmer Michael Phelps was also heard urging Tiger on to the great victory.

“I hope he gets to 18. I’ll say that,” Phelps recently said.

