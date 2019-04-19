WATCH: Fan Rushes the Field at Lingerie Football Game, Gets Choked Out by Security

A pair of fans learned the hard way that running onto the field at a lingerie football game, is not a good idea.

The fans ran onto the field during the Legends Football League game at Citizens Bank Arena in Ontario, California, as the Seattle Mist toppled the L.A. Temptation 34-19 on April 5.

It was not a great idea as security immediately pounced on the overzealous fans, and security was not gentle, TMZ Sports reported.

Video of the incident shows one of the fans getting choked out by a beefy security guard who was all business.

No word if police were called or if any charges were leveled against the two dopes. But by the look of it, they got their just deserts already!

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.