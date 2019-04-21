Female Athlete Speaks Out Against Transgender Equality Act

Selina Soule is a Glastonbury, Connecticut, teen athlete who was forced by state authorities to compete against teen boys because they identify as female. Now, she is speaking out about how unfair it is to allow boys claiming to be girls, to compete against natural-born females.

In this era of #MeToo where women are supposed to be somehow getting their due consideration in society, one place where women have become second class citizens is in women’s sports where men claiming to be transgender have been taking away sports titles from girls all across the country.

Connecticut high schooler Selina Soule, who was beaten in a track event by two boys who claim to be “transitioning” to girls, addressed the issue in a new video slamming federal bill HR5, The Equality Act, that would force every school in the nation to allow boys to compete as girls.

“I will not be quiet about this. HR5, The Equality Act will impose a nationwide transgender athletics policy on America,” Soule said. “It will endanger women and girls of all ages by opening up every sports team in the country to any male who self-identifies as female.”

This year, two transgender students, Terry Miller and Andraya Yearwood, took 1st and 2nd place in the 2019 Connecticut State Championships in Girls Track. The two boys who claim they are transitioning to become girls launched a wide conversation with many natural-born girls saying that the two boys were too powerful for any girl to beat and that it was unfair to allow them to compete as girls. The fact that the two boys so easily won the state championships lends credence to the complaints.

Soule posted her own video to Youtube to explain her side of the transgender story.

“We all watched in surprise, as our chances to win vanished,” Soule says in her Youtube video.

Soule also slammed the media for mistreating the real girls in the case.

“The media has been even worse, attacking us and portraying girls as sore losers,” Soule said. “And that we should try harder. We do train very hard, but when a mediocre boy athlete can outperform the best girl out there, any day, because of their physical superiority, we are just losers, not sore losers.”

“I decided to speak up for every girl in Connecticut, who lives every day in hurt and disappointment, and who are afraid to speak up because of retaliation from the media, school officials, and coaches,” the teen said on her video.

Soule sums up the predicament natural-born girls are in when they face boys claiming to be females. “We all know the outcome of the race before it even starts. It’s demoralizing! It’s unfair to put someone who is biologically a male against cis-gender girls,” Soule told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham.

