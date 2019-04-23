Florida Spa Worker Arrested in Robert Kraft Prostitution Case

Another massage artist from the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Florida, has been arrested in the prostitution case that snared New England Patriots Owner Robert Kraft.

Spa worker Shen Mingbi was arrested this week and charged with performing a sexual act on Kraft as seen on the surveillance video police secretly installed in the establishment, according to TMZ Sports.

Prosecutors say that Mingbi was one of two women seen at the same time in the room with Kraft.

Officials add that both Mingbi and the previously arrested Lei Wang can be seen in the video handling Kraft’s privates.

Mingbi was charged with one count of deriving support for prostitution and eight counts of offering to commit prostitution.

The newly arrested spa worker appeared in court on Tuesday morning and was allowed to be released on a $5,000 bond. The court forced her to hand in her passport and barred her from working in the massage industry as the case continues.

For his part, Robert Kraft is next set to appear in court on Friday.

