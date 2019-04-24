WATCH: Mike Francesa Reads Lyrics from Controversial Kate Smith Song to Determine if Racist

The decision of the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Flyers to ditch the songs and statues associated with 1930’s era songstress Kate Smith, has become a heated topic of conversation in the sports world.

However, few people have actually read the lyrics from the controversial songs once sung by the woman who is far better known for her stirring rendition of God Bless America.

Enter WFAN host and sports talk legend Mike Francesa.

On Tuesday, Francesa took several calls from people who claimed they were not offended by the lyrics from songs like That’s Why the Darkies Were Born. In order to see for himself, Francesa acquired the lyrics with the intent of reading them on the air. Once the WFAN host received the lyrics, he found it hard to get through.

Watch:

Mike Francesa reads the lyrics from Kate Smith's 1931 song "That's Why Darkies Were Born" in order to determine whether or not it's racist. This clip is firmly in the MUST-WATCH category. 😂 pic.twitter.com/EvRcIG6YVx — Ƒunhouse (@BackAftaThis) April 24, 2019

The Yankees stopped playing Smith’s version of God Bless America this year, during the 7th inning stretch. The Flyers removed the statue to Smith that was once displayed in front of their stadium.

