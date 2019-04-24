WATCH: Trump Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow Tells NFL Draft Picks Where to Put Their Cash

Larry Kudlow, President Donald Trump’s top economic adviser, had a few words of advice on where the NFL’s top draft picks should put their new-found wealth.

Trump’s director of the National Economic Council encountered the stringer cameras for TMZ Sports as he walked the streets of Washington D.C. And Trump’s chief money man had a bit of advice.

“Buy the indexes and hold them,” Kudlow told TMZ.

The one-time radio talk show host added, “Buy the broad indexes! They’re cheap… don’t buy a million but buy SOME and hold them… and bet on America!”

The TMZ folks then asked about buying high priced jewelry as so many NFL players do.

Kudlow laughed, but did note, “Actually, a good portfolio should have some gold!”

The economic adviser’s advice comes on the heels of news that Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson celebrated his $140 million contract with gifts of $12,000 in Amazon.com stock for his linemen.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.