KCTV obtained a shocking audio recording of Kansas City Chiefs player Tyreek Hill threatening his fiancé, Crystal Espinal, while discussing Hill’s alleged assault on their son.

Even as Hill denies having any part in the boy’s injuries, at one point in the conversation Hill admits that he prefers his son to fear him. But he also told his girlfriend that he wanted her to fear him, as well.

The KCTV team claims that Espinal said she made the recording as an “insurance policy” in their legal fights.

The recording is believed to have been made as the couple walked through Dubai’s international airport in March.

Both Hill and Espinal have lost custody of their three-year-old son while Child Protective Services investigates the boy’s injures.

Hill reportedly has a “no contact” order with his son.

