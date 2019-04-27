Virginia Basketball Declines White House Invite to Celebrate National Championship

April 27 (UPI) — The Virginia men’s basketball team has declined, while the Baylor women’s team has accepted a visit to the White House after NCAA tournament title wins.

Cavaliers coach Tony Bennett tweeted Friday the decision of the program to decline the invitation to celebrate their 2019 NCAA men’s tournament title win.

“We have received inquiries about a visit to the White House,” coach Tony Bennett tweeted. “With several players either pursuing pro opportunities or moving on from UVA, it would be difficult, if not impossible to get everyone back together. We would have to respectfully decline an invitation.”

Virginia defeated Texas Tech on April 8 in overtime 85-77 to win its first NCAA men’s basketball championship.

The Baylor Bears, who won their third women’s NCAA title on April 7 with an 82-81 victory over Notre Dame, have accepted the trip to the White House.

The program will meet with President Donald Trump on Monday. The Lady Bears met with President Barck Obama in 2012 and President Bush in 2005 after their first two title victories.

Last year’s men’s NCAA champion, Villanova, did not receive an invitation to the White House.