JOIN BREITBART. Click Now.

Watch Live: Donald Trump Honors NASCAR Champion Joey Logano

MICHELLE MOONS
Washington, DC

President Donald Trump is honoring 2018 NASCAR Cup Series Champion Joey Logano at the White House Tuesday afternoon.

Tuesday morning Logano shot off an enthusiastic tweet, “Getting ready to head to the White House!”

He posted a photo of the Penske team at the U.S. Capitol building the same morning:

Team Penske tweeted:

Rep. Richard Hudson gave Logano, his wife, and the Penske team a tour of the Capitol building:

Logano and his team won the 2018 NASCAR Cup series.

Michelle Moons is a White House Correspondent for Breitbart News — follow on Twitter @MichelleDiana and Facebook

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.