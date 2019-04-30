Watch Live: Donald Trump Honors NASCAR Champion Joey Logano

President Donald Trump is honoring 2018 NASCAR Cup Series Champion Joey Logano at the White House Tuesday afternoon.
Tuesday morning Logano shot off an enthusiastic tweet, “Getting ready to head to the White House!”
He posted a photo of the Penske team at the U.S. Capitol building the same morning:
We made it! @Team_Penske #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/qNI1R7o13l
— Joey Logano (@joeylogano) April 30, 2019
Checking out the views from the speakers balcony at The Capital #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/P9SRy44fWc
— Joey Logano (@joeylogano) April 30, 2019
Team Penske tweeted:
🏁 @joeylogano and the No. 22 team are in Washington, D.C. today to be honored for their 2018 @NASCAR Championship. 🏆
The team stopped at the U.S. Capitol first for a tour. pic.twitter.com/TVNsu3wFbW
— Team Penske (@Team_Penske) April 30, 2019
Rep. Richard Hudson gave Logano, his wife, and the Penske team a tour of the Capitol building:
Excited to welcome 2018 @NASCAR Champion @JoeyLogano, his wife Brittany, and @Team_Penske to the @uscapitol today. #NASCAR @shellracingus pic.twitter.com/elfKPHyaSB
— Richard Hudson (@RepRichHudson) April 30, 2019
Logano and his team won the 2018 NASCAR Cup series.
