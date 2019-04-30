Watch Live: Donald Trump Honors NASCAR Champion Joey Logano

President Donald Trump is honoring 2018 NASCAR Cup Series Champion Joey Logano at the White House Tuesday afternoon.

Tuesday morning Logano shot off an enthusiastic tweet, “Getting ready to head to the White House!”

He posted a photo of the Penske team at the U.S. Capitol building the same morning:

Checking out the views from the speakers balcony at The Capital #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/P9SRy44fWc — Joey Logano (@joeylogano) April 30, 2019

Team Penske tweeted:

🏁 @joeylogano and the No. 22 team are in Washington, D.C. today to be honored for their 2018 @NASCAR Championship. 🏆 The team stopped at the U.S. Capitol first for a tour. pic.twitter.com/TVNsu3wFbW — Team Penske (@Team_Penske) April 30, 2019

Rep. Richard Hudson gave Logano, his wife, and the Penske team a tour of the Capitol building:

Logano and his team won the 2018 NASCAR Cup series.

