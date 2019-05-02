LPGA Golfer Takes Break from Social Media Due to ‘Hurtful’ Comments After Golfing with Trump, Limbaugh

A female pro-golfer felt forced to retreat from social media after liberals launched a vicious smear campaign against her because she went golfing with President Donald Trump and conservative talk radio legend Rush Limbaugh.

LPGA golfer Lexi Thompson came under attack after liberals discovered she dared to go golfing with Trump and Limbaugh, according to the New York Post.

President Trump played golf yesterday with Rush Limbaugh and Lexi Thompson. The White House just released these photos. pic.twitter.com/oUcxt8ZptM — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) April 20, 2019

But after suffering a growing number of attacks, Thompson announced that she was taking a break from her social media posts:

“Hey everybody, just want to say I will be taking a break from social media. If I post it will be from my management team for me. I’m too involved with it, and to read some of the hurtful things being said to me lately isn’t fair and I’m not dealing with it,” Thompson said on a caption to a selfie she posted on Instagram.

“Thank you to my true fans out there. I will be back on but I’m going to be focusing on me right now and my life. Thanks for understanding,” Thompson added.

Thompson claims that she is not interested in politics and didn’t see any partisan business by joining Trump and Limbaugh for a simple round of golf.

Thompson has ten LPGA wins thus far, her first being the Navistar LPGA Classic in 2011.

Her latest win came in Nov. of 2018 when she won the CME Group Tour Championship, but her biggest win was the 2014 Kraft Nabisco Championship. Thompson won the Kraft match when she was 19 making her the second youngest LPGA golfer to win a major tournament.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.