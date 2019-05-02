Report: Tiger Woods to Visit Trump at the White House on Monday

Tiger Woods took quite the victory lap after winning the Masters in April. Now, according to a new report, that victory lap will include a trip to the White House.
According to the Wall Street Journal:
Tiger Woods is scheduled to visit the White House next week to meet with President Trump following his dramatic win at the Masters, a person familiar with the plans said Wednesday.
Mr. Trump said last month that he intended to present Mr. Woods with the nation’s highest civilian award, the presidential Medal of Freedom, following his comeback victory at the Masters. The ceremony will be held later this year.
The practice of having sports champions visit the White House has been a longstanding tradition. However, in recent years that tradition has become a source of controversy as several teams have declined the invitation. Including, most recently, the Virginia men’s basketball team.
Though, there was never a danger of Woods not accepting the president’s invite.
President Trump has been a friend and fan of the 15-time major winner for years. In fact, Trump predicted Tiger’s resurgence in early February, after playing with Woods and golf legend Jack Nicklaus:
Everyone is asking how Tiger played yesterday. The answer is Great! He was long, straight & putted fantastically well. He shot a 64. Tiger is back & will be winning Majors again! Not surprisingly, Jack also played really well. His putting is amazing! Jack & Tiger like each other.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2019
The president was also among the first to congratulate Woods after his Masters win:
Congratulations to @TigerWoods., a truly Great Champion!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 14, 2019
Woods is next expected to compete at the PGA Championship (May 16-19) at Bethpage Black.
Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.