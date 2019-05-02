Report: Tiger Woods to Visit Trump at the White House on Monday

According to the Wall Street Journal:

Tiger Woods is scheduled to visit the White House next week to meet with President Trump following his dramatic win at the Masters, a person familiar with the plans said Wednesday. Mr. Trump said last month that he intended to present Mr. Woods with the nation’s highest civilian award, the presidential Medal of Freedom, following his comeback victory at the Masters. The ceremony will be held later this year.

The practice of having sports champions visit the White House has been a longstanding tradition. However, in recent years that tradition has become a source of controversy as several teams have declined the invitation. Including, most recently, the Virginia men’s basketball team.

Though, there was never a danger of Woods not accepting the president’s invite.

President Trump has been a friend and fan of the 15-time major winner for years. In fact, Trump predicted Tiger’s resurgence in early February, after playing with Woods and golf legend Jack Nicklaus: