Astros’ George Springer Calls Umpire a ‘F*ck*ng C*cks*ck*r,’ Gay Activists Outraged

There was a time when MLB players could get called out on strikes and then retreat to the safety of the dugout, where they could curse the umpire in peace.

Well, those days are over.

Major League Baseball has decided to discipline Astros outfielder George Springer, after cameras caught him calling Umpire Angel Hernandez a ‘f*ck*ng c*cks*cker,” two weeks ago.

Watch:

Reminder to baseball players, including @GeorgeSpringer: During a game, you're always on camera, so maybe try not to be homophobic when upset at the umps, k? pic.twitter.com/iEQ9joXUK8 — TwinkiePower (@GoTwinkiesGo) April 24, 2019

Not surprisingly, gay activists are trying to turn the incident into a homophobic attack. Outsports, a site which focuses on LGBT issues in the sports world, reached out to MLB for comment on the issue.

According to Yahoo Sports:

MLB released the following statement to Outsports: ‘This inappropriate behavior was addressed with Mr. Springer and the Houston Astros … and he has been disciplined.’ The league did not disclose specifics regarding Springer’s punishment. League sources declined to comment on the specifics of the situation to Yahoo Sports, but confirmed Outsports’ report and added ‘the matter did not go ignored.’

Without delving into specifics, the word Springer used against Hernandez is not exclusively used in reference to gays.

“Springer has played in every game since the incident,” Yahoo Sports reports.

