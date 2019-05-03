Former NFL Player Benjamin Watson Blasts Alabama Pro-Abortion Democrat

Former New Orleans Saints tight end Benjamin Watson lashed out at Alabama State Representative John Rogers, after the congressman recently spoke approvingly of abortion. Saying we need to “kill them now” so we don’t have to “kill them later.”

Watson was incensed over Watson’s callous proclamation and jumped to his Twitter account to reply that instead of killing children in the womb, perhaps we should love them.

The solution for unwanted children is to WANT them. The solution for unloved children is to LOVE them. The solution for a future of poor education, poverty, and incarceration is EDUCATIONAL INVESTMENT, JOBS, and DECARCERATION. Killing innocent life will NEVER be the solution.

The 2004 first round NFL Draft pick was responding to the proclamations that we should kill babies now, so we don’t have to “kill them later” disgorged by Alabama Rep. Rogers.

Rogers, a Democrat, took to the floor of the Alabama House this week with his startling address.

“Some kids are unwanted, so you kill them now, or you kill them later. You bring them in the world unwanted, unloved; you send them to the electric chair. So, you kill them now, or you kill them later,” he said.

Rogers added that some children who face abortion could be “retarded” and “half-deformed.”

