Pro Sports Bettor James Holzhauer Wins 21st ‘Jeopardy!’ Game, Second-Longest Streak

James Holzhauer, a professional sports bettor, has won his 21st game on TV’s Jeopardy! giving him the second-longest winning streak in the game show’s history.

Already beating some of the game show’s top records, Holzhauer is now closing in on the record of the all-time Jeopardy! champion, Ken Jennings, whose records of games and cash won is still the one to beat, according to Action Network.

After winning his 21st game on Thursday, Holzhauer has racked up an impressive record of wins. He has won more than $1.6 million from a show that is famous for the generally low dollar-amount prizes. Using his expert betting skills, Holzhauer has smashed the record for the biggest single-day jackpot with his $131,127 on April 1. Holzhauer is averaging $77,000 per game, which was once the top single-day record win amount.

The 35-year-old man from Naperville (Chicago area) now holds the top eleven spots on the single-game money list.

Holzhauer has a long way to go, though, to beat Ken Jennings’ winning streak. Jennings won 74 games. Meaning, Holzhauer will have to win 53 more games to tie him, and 54 to surpass him. Still, it seems quite possible that Holzhauer will eclipse Jennings’ record of total money won ($2.5 million) even if he does not beat the number of games won.

If his skills and luck hold, though, Holzhauer could eclipse Jennings’ cash total in only 12 more games.

