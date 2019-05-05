Red Sox Manager Alex Cora to Miss White House Visit: ‘I Don’t Feel Comfortable’

Red Sox manager Alex Cora has decided he will not attend his team’s scheduled White House visit to celebrate their 2018 World Series title. After taking several months to think about it, the BoSox skipper and Puerto Rican native says that he doesn’t feel “comfortable” making the trip after the way the Trump Administration handled hurricane relief to his native island.

Cora explained his decision to the Puerto Rican newspaper El Nuevo Dia:

“Although the government of the United States has helped, there is still a long way to go, that is OUR reality,” Cora said. “I have continually used my voice so that we Puerto Ricans are not forgotten and my absence is not different. Therefore, at this moment, I do not feel comfortable celebrating in the White House.”

Cora hails from the Puerto Rican City of Caguas.

The Boston manager’s decision is not surprising. He’s been non-committal about going since November. In January, Cora told USA Today: “Right now I can say yes… It might change tomorrow.”

In September, Cora blasted one of President Trump’s tweets about the death toll Puerto Rico sustained after Hurricane Maria hit the island in 2017.

“I hate that people make it a political issue,” Cora said. “This is about human beings.”

“In April, the University of Virginia men’s basketball team declined an invitation to celebrate their NCAA tournament victory at the White House, citing scheduling conflicts. The North Carolina Tar Heels cited similar scheduling issues after winning the 2017 tournament,” the Hill reports.

Cora will have some company when he sits out the White House trip. Outfielder Mookie Betts, third baseman Rafael Devers, and pitcher David Price, have all said they will not attend.

