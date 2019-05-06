Trump Floats Allowing Service Academy Athletes to Turn Pro Before Finishing Military Commitment

President Donald Trump floated the idea of providing a waiver for military athletes who hope to turn pro before their service time is up.

Speaking from the White House Rose Garden, the president suggested that academy athletes could finish their military obligations after any pro career would end.

“They’ll serve their time after they’re done with professional sports,” Mr. Trump said on Monday, the Washington Times reported.

Trump noted that the current rules prevent military schools such as West Point from recruiting the best players.

The president made his comments during the ceremony to present the Commander-in-Chief Trophy to the Army football team.

The president also recalled the recent Army win over Navy giving the Army’s Black Knights back-to-back wins over their archrivals.

“Every time you enter the field, you prove that you are ‘Army Strong,'” the president said.

Watch entire event:

