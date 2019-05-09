Former MLB Pitcher Aubrey Huff to Athletes, ESPN: ‘Leave Politics Out of Sports!’

Former MLB pitcher Aubrey Huff recently posted a video on Twitter, in which pleaded with athletes and the news organizations that cover them to focus on entertainment and news. Specifically, Huff told athletes and ESPN to “Leave politics out of sports!”

Watch:

I miss the days when #athletes entertained us with the athletic ability, and didn’t bore us with their political opinions! I know the American 🇺🇸 sports fans will greatly appreciate it! Please @MLB @NHL @NBA @NFL @espn leave politics out of sports! #aubreyhuffoffthecuff pic.twitter.com/B1U2VpLiPc — AUBREY HUFF (@aubrey_huff) May 7, 2019

Huff details how he attended the White House multiple times during his baseball career during President Obama’s tenure. More importantly, the former Giants hurler talks about how even though he had political differences with Obama, he was able to put his “ego” aside in order to appreciate the “honor” of being at the White House.

Huff’s post comes as Red Sox manager Alex Cora and several players made headlines for refusing to celebrate their 2018 World Series championship at the White House.

As the Hill reports, “In April, the University of Virginia men’s basketball team declined an invitation to celebrate their NCAA tournament victory at the White House, citing scheduling conflicts. The North Carolina Tar Heels cited similar scheduling issues after winning the 2017 tournament.”

The Red Sox are scheduled to visit the White House on Thursday. Along with manager Alex Cora, several other players have declined the invite. Among them: SS Xander Bogaerts, OF Jackie Bradley Jr., OF Mookie Betts, 3B Rafael Devers, C Sandy Leon, LHP David Price, C Christian Vasquez, and RHP Hector Velasquez.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn