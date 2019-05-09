President Donald Trump is hosting the Boston Red Sox at the White House Thursday in celebration of their 2018 World Series win.

The team will join the president on the South Lawn of the White House for the event at 3:45 p.m.

The 2018 World Series win was the fourth for the Red Sox since 2004, according to the Major League Baseball website.

During a variety of midday comments to the press, the president declared, “I like the Red Sox.”

