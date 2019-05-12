WATCH: Golfer Tyler Duncan Hits Wife in the Head with Stray Shot

Tyler Duncan didn’t have a bad week at the Byron Nelson Classic, and just might walk away with a nice cash prize. Which is good, because he’s probably going to be buying his wife some expensive gifts after hitting her in the head with a golf ball.

The most unfortunate event occurred on the par-4, 13th hole. Duncan has definitely seen better days. So has his wife, Maria.

Watch:

“I had a little bit mud on the ball on the left side,” Duncan told CBS Sports. “I didn’t really think it would affect (it) too much.”

Tyler Duncan is having a great week at the @attbyronnelson…except for the shot where he hit his wife in the head. (Don't worry, she's okay!) pic.twitter.com/htnYjbgpkg — GOLFonCBS (@GOLFonCBS) May 11, 2019

It’s great to hear that she is okay. Standing by your man is a wonderful thing. However, despite the fact she wasn’t quite standing by her husband, Mrs. Duncan might want to consider standing a little farther away from her husband.

