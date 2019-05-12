WATCH: Golfer Tyler Duncan Hits Wife in the Head with Stray Shot

Tyler Duncan
Tyler Duncan didn’t have a bad week at the Byron Nelson Classic, and just might walk away with a nice cash prize.  Which is good, because he’s probably going to be buying his wife some expensive gifts after hitting her in the head with a golf ball.

The most unfortunate event occurred on the par-4, 13th hole. Duncan has definitely seen better days. So has his wife, Maria.

Watch:

“I had a little bit mud on the ball on the left side,” Duncan told CBS Sports. “I didn’t really think it would affect (it) too much.”

It’s great to hear that she is okay. Standing by your man is a wonderful thing. However, despite the fact she wasn’t quite standing by her husband, Mrs. Duncan might want to consider standing a little farther away from her husband.

