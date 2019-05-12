WATCH: Mavericks’ Kristaps Porzingis Bloodied After Altercation with Fans

A video of Dallas Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis with a bloodied face outside of an establishment in his native Latvia, led to claims that the star forward had been involved in a fight with a “group of Russians” who were upset that he had switched NBA teams.

The video shows Porzingis with cuts on his face. One tweet of the video claimed the player “got jumped in his hometown” in a club in Liepaja, Latvia.

Kristaps Porzingis apparently got jumped in his hometown (weekend.vibe_) pic.twitter.com/TMcx31z7O8 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) May 12, 2019

After the news was first reported, TMZ said that the NBA player was attacked by “Russians.”

“Our sources say that a handful of Russians confronted Kristaps,” TMZ wrote, “supposedly upset with the fact that he’d switched teams down here in the States … and an all-out tussle broke out. It would appear to have been pretty violent, ’cause Kristaps was bleeding from his head.”

According to The Big Lead, the Mavericks have told fans they are looking into the incident.

The Mavericks are investigating All-Star Kristaps Porzingis’ altercation in Europe over weekend and current understanding is he was jumped at a club, assaulted and hit by objects, @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium has learned. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 12, 2019

Porzingis was traded from the New York Knicks to the Dallas Mavericks in February. But the player has had some other problems in the last few months. In March, Porzingis was accused of sexual assault by a New York woman who claimed the player raped her in 2018. Porzingis has denied the accusations, but police are investigating.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.