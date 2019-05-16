WATCH: Braves Security Delivers Vicious Hit to Trespassing Fan

It seems like a disproportionate number of trespassing fans lack the necessary running skills to really give stadium security a good and thorough chase. That was definitely not the case on Wednesday night in Atlanta.

In fact, this particular fan had more than enough speed to make it interesting for security. His problem, however, was that he eventually ran out of space. And then, a security guard ran into him, with authority.

Watch:

I didn't get much of the fan running onto the field, but I got the end! That's form tackling, folks. #STLCards #ChopOn pic.twitter.com/ATgGKdj13W — Brenden Schaeffer (@bschaeffer12) May 16, 2019

He has not yet commented publicly on the incident, but one can safely assume that a rather large smile spread across the face of NFL legend Mike Singletary when he watched this video. The fan definitely felt that one. However, he did get his moment just before that when he caused a guard to fall flat on his face.

This is far better than your standard trespassing fan run. But big lessons to be learned here as far as making sure you run towards the open field, not into corners. And proper form tackling, another huge lesson here.

All in all, a very entertaining night in Atlanta.

