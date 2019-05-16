WATCH: Karate Class Erupts After Sobbing Little Boy Finally Breaks Board

A five-year-old boy became the model of stick-to-itiveness when he finally succeeded after repeated attempts to karate kick a board in two.

The heartwarming video shows Phoenix Swonger trying over and over again to kick the board in half during his Karate class, For The Win reported.

The tyke stomps and stomps without success and begins welling up in tears of frustration at his failure. But finally, one last try brings success and the Orlando dojo breaks out in cheers for the boy’s achievement.

The boy’s mother, Claudia, posted the video on Facebook and YouTube. Her Facebook post quickly surpassed 18 million views.

The proud mother wrote:

My boy learned one of the most important lessons in his life today! NEVER.. EVER GIVE UP!!! Thank you Bobby Dixon and Erik Gianini for all that you do! AHOO!!!

