Denver Broncos Host Graduation Ceremony for STEM School After Deadly Shooting

The Denver Broncos will host the graduation ceremony for the Highlands Ranch STEM school, which was rocked by a murderous shooting rampage last week.

According to TMZ, the school reached out to the team for some help after the May 7 shooting that left one student dead and eight others injured, and the team has responded in a big way.

School officials needed an alternate place to hold the 2019 graduation ceremony and the Broncos have come forward to offer its UC Health Training Center in Dove Valley, Colorado, less than a half hour’s drive from Highlands Ranch.

“STEM School reached out to the Broncos late last week about the possibility of hosting its graduations at UCHealth Training Center,” said the Broncos’ executive vice president of public and community relations, Patrick Smyth.

“We told them we’d be happy to help the school, the students and their families in any way possible,” Smyth added.

The team already hosted a kindergarten ceremony and has agreed to host the older kids next week.

Several Broncos players have already taken time to meet the students. Bradley Chubb recently noted that he met with the kids and said, “It was a blessing seeing smiles on those kids faces after such a tragic event. #STEMStrong.”

