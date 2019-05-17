WATCH: Cosmo Alexandre Drops Sage Northcutt with One Punch

Mike Tyson once famously said, that everyone has a plan, until someone punches you in the face. It’s safe to assume that getting punched in the face and knocked out in 29 seconds of the first round, was not in Sage Northcutt’s plans for his ONE Championship debut.

Yet, that’s exactly what happened.

Watch:

The crowd in Singapore reacted predictably. Shocked by such a quick finish in what was supposed to be a coming out party for Sage Northcutt. The one-time UFC fighter left after his contract expired with that organization. Hoping, to achieve with ONE, what he couldn’t accomplish in the UFC.

Well, that just got a lot harder.

