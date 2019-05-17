WATCH: John Daly Makes PGA Championship Presence Felt with Cigarette, McDonald’s in Hand

The PGA Championship is well underway, and the man who won it in 1991 is still making headlines at Bethpage nearly 30 years later.

John Daly, caused a stir coming into the PGA Championship when he gained a waiver for to use a cart on the course. On Thursday, he caused a different kind of stir as he showed up in that cart complete with cigarette and McDonald’s cup.

Watch:

John Daly wheeling up to the green at a major with a cig in one hand, his putter in the other and a McDonald's cup in the cart. The American Dream distilled to a screenshot. pic.twitter.com/uDYiasDlkL — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) May 16, 2019

Daly’s medical evaluation of his knee seemed to jive with reports from his warm-up routine.

As SB Nation reports, “Daly’s day began with a session on the range that could not have lasted much more than one cigarette. Hobbling to the far end of the range with his McDonald’s cup and then hobbling back may have taken longer than his warm-up. He may be in too much pain to take any extra swings that don’t count towards his score, but it was not exactly a rigorous routine to get dialed in before a major championship round.”

Still, no matter how much time Daly spends on the course, in warm-ups or during competition, he’s still the talk of the town.

