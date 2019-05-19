Bernie Sanders Blasted for Comparing Baseball Player Contracts to Teacher Salaries

Self-confessed socialist candidate for president, Bernie Sanders, recently ripped pro-baseball because its players make more than teachers. But to many Americans, it looks like Bernie lacks any understanding about the economics of the matter.

“If we are a nation that can pay baseball players hundreds of millions of dollars, don’t tell me we can’t afford to pay teachers the salaries they deserve,” Sanders said at a recent rally as revealed on his official Twitter account.

If we are a nation that can pay baseball players hundreds of millions of dollars, don't tell me we can't afford to pay teachers the salaries they deserve. pic.twitter.com/pQVix0iX9a — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) May 18, 2019

Twitter users, though, immediately took the Vermont Senator to school over the issue teaching him a little bit about the main concepts of economics.

Literally dozens of respondents kindly informed the Soviet Union-loving Senator that “the nation” doesn’t pay baseball players anything at all.

Like user Kevin Lynch:

Did I miss something or has the government started paying the baseball players, or is it still private entities? He is as dumb as his minions who are not bright enough to think for themselves. — Kevin Lynch (@KevinKlynch41) May 19, 2019

Lynch was hardly alone. Dozens told Sanders that in fact, baseball players are paid by private business owners, not “the nation” via their taxes. On the other hand, most teachers are paid via taxes. So, if they aren’t being paid enough, isn’t that the government’s fault, and not the fault of “the nation”?

But many others had points that were equally important lessons for the socialist Senator to learn.

Shouldnt they just write a book? Then they could be millionaires . . . Just like you! — Jeff Minter (@JeffMinter) May 18, 2019

*or get rich serving in the United States Senate. — Erik Fleak (@ATVOklahoma) May 18, 2019

As someone that covers sports business, let me say that Bernie is woefully off here on why the difference. As sad a commentary as this is, baseball is entertainment. It’s why there are multi-billion TV deals and 70M+ attend games in person. I thought Bernie understood economics. — Maury Brown (@BizballMaury) May 18, 2019

There are 750 Major League Baseball players. In the world. 70 million fans voluntarily paid to watch MLB players perform in 2018. This is an apples and asteroids argument. — Ryan Schuiling (@RyanSchuiling) May 19, 2019

I think teachers should be paid more, but you do understand players are only paid well because people are paying to go see them… right? I’m not gonna drop $80 to go see a 3rd grade teacher for 3hrs. — Paw GoldenSchmidt (@FauxDucky) May 19, 2019

Baseball players are paid in the private sector, teachers are predominantly government employees. Perhaps we should privatize education and make it competitive so there is demand for exceptional teachers and they could demand premium pay! — J. Kent Thompson, Sr. (@jkentthompson) May 19, 2019

Because pro sports teams in private leagues can pay their athletes millions, that means taxpayers can pay teachers more? What are you talking about? I was surprised to see you polling so badly this time around, but now I get it. You seem like a nice man but you speak gibberish. — Colin Moriarty (@notaxation) May 18, 2019

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.