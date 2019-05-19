JOIN BREITBART. Takes 2 seconds.

Bernie Sanders Blasted for Comparing Baseball Player Contracts to Teacher Salaries

Bernie Sanders
Getty Images/ Alex Wong
WARNER TODD HUSTON

Self-confessed socialist candidate for president, Bernie Sanders, recently ripped pro-baseball because its players make more than teachers. But to many Americans, it looks like Bernie lacks any understanding about the economics of the matter.

“If we are a nation that can pay baseball players hundreds of millions of dollars, don’t tell me we can’t afford to pay teachers the salaries they deserve,” Sanders said at a recent rally as revealed on his official Twitter account.

Twitter users, though, immediately took the Vermont Senator to school over the issue teaching him a little bit about the main concepts of economics.

Literally dozens of respondents kindly informed the Soviet Union-loving Senator that “the nation” doesn’t pay baseball players anything at all.

Like user Kevin Lynch:

Lynch was hardly alone. Dozens told Sanders that in fact, baseball players are paid by private business owners, not “the nation” via their taxes. On the other hand, most teachers are paid via taxes. So, if they aren’t being paid enough, isn’t that the government’s fault, and not the fault of “the nation”?

But many others had points that were equally important lessons for the socialist Senator to learn.

